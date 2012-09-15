Cannonball Adderley: 5 Songs From A Joyous Soul

Two words best encapsulate the music of alto saxophonist Julian "Cannonball" Adderley: "joy" and "soul." It's those two qualities that helped make it possible for Cannonball's music to bridge the post-bop of the 1950s and '60s and the jazz fusion of the '70s and beyond.

As well as leading his own groups, he was part of the group Miles Davis used to record the landmark Kind of Blue. Later, as Adderley perfected his own blend of bebop, funk, soul and R&B, he worked with future members of Weather Report like percussionist Dom Um Romao and keyboard player Joe Zawinul. Through it all, he also worked almost constantly with his brother, trumpeter and composer Nat Adderley.

This Saturday marks the 84th anniversary of Cannonball's birth. Here are five songs which capture his joy and soul.

