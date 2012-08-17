© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Jazz Goes Honky-Tonkin': The Songs Of Hank Williams

Jazz24 | By Nick Morrison
Published August 17, 2012 at 3:59 PM MDT
<em></em>Hank Williams has written plenty of tunes covered by jazz artists over the years.
Courtesy of the artist
<em></em>Hank Williams has written plenty of tunes covered by jazz artists over the years.

Hank Williams was a great singer-songwriter who forged his own brand of honky-tonk music from a variety of influences: country, folk, blues, gospel and jazz. Yes, jazz.

If you haven't listened to his music in a while you might not recall — Williams had swing. And even if some jazz listeners have forgotten that fact, many jazz players haven't. Here then are five jazz artists out of many who have taken Williams' music and put their own spins on it.

Copyright 2022 Jazz24. To see more, visit Jazz24.

cover to High Jinks
1 of 5  — cover to High Jinks
/
cover to Come Away With Me
2 of 5  — cover to Come Away With Me
/
cover to Disfarmer
3 of 5  — cover to Disfarmer
/
cover to Oh, My NOLA
4 of 5  — cover to Oh, My NOLA
/
cover to Girl Talk
5 of 5  — cover to Girl Talk
/

Nick Morrison