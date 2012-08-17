Jazz Goes Honky-Tonkin': The Songs Of Hank Williams

Hank Williams was a great singer-songwriter who forged his own brand of honky-tonk music from a variety of influences: country, folk, blues, gospel and jazz. Yes, jazz.

If you haven't listened to his music in a while you might not recall — Williams had swing. And even if some jazz listeners have forgotten that fact, many jazz players haven't. Here then are five jazz artists out of many who have taken Williams' music and put their own spins on it.

Copyright 2022 Jazz24. To see more, visit Jazz24.