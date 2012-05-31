Jack DeJohnette: 70 Years Of Propulsive, Percussive Mastery

It's turning out to be a great year for jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette.

In January, he was named an NEA Jazz Master for lifetime achievement. He began celebrating his 70th birthday early — it's August 9 — by going on a short performance tour this month with his old friends, Chick Corea and Stanley Clarke. The celebration continues this summer, as he tours Europe with the Keith Jarrett trio. As if that's not enough, he also released one of the best albums of the year in any genre, Sound Travels.

So, as a way of saying "congratulations and happy birthday year," here are just a few highlights from the ongoing career of one of America's finest and most versatile musicians.

