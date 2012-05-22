© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Sonnymoon: The Sunnier Side Of Mortality

NPR | By John Murph
Published May 22, 2012 at 5:00 AM MDT
Sonnymoon.
Courtesy of the artist
Sonnymoon.

Singing about one's imminent death requires a certain level of delicacy, because it's way too easy to dive into melodramatic gloom. But Sonnymoon's "Just Before Dawn" — in which Anna Wise's ethereal vocals float across Dane Orr's palpitating soundscape as she contemplates mortality — takes on a more hopeful, universal tone. "Every night, you should have someone to hold," Wise sings, "to tell you that you did okay when your mind is against you."

After a moment of silence midway through the song, the sparse ambience blossoms into a beautiful, electronically enhanced string arrangement. Along the way, it's marked by sustained Middle Eastern-flavored harmonies and a haunting melody, courtesy of Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and harpist Rebekah Raff, who give the song a sense of glowing perpetuation. Who needs grim finality?

John Murph
John Murph writes about music and culture and works as a web producer for BETJazz.com. He also contributes regularly to The Washington Post Express, JazzTimes, Down Beat, and JazzWise magazines.