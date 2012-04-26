© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Third World Love: Live From 92Y Tribeca

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published April 26, 2012 at 9:16 PM MDT

The quartet Third World Love, made up of three Israelis and one New Yorker, plays acoustic music with the feel of small-group jazz and the rhythmic trusses of the Mediterranean and Middle East. There's an earthy, polyglot folk flavor to the band's five records — the new Songs and Portraits comes out days before this show — and a bit of dance-floor audacity, too. Avishai Cohen (trumpet), Yonatan Avishai (piano), Omer Avital (bass) and Daniel Freedman (drums) deliver mightily on execution, as one might expect from a collection of jazz-trained virtuosos.

Third World Love followed the band Now vs. Now on a double bill in downtown New York City, presented by The Checkout: Live concert series. The shows were broadcast on air via WBGO and in an online video webcast on NPR Music on April 26. For more information about this series and a full concert archive, visit npr.org/checkoutlive.

Set List

  • "Bedouin Roots"

  • "Nature's Dance" [video highlight]

  • "Sandrine"

  • "It Could Have Been Uganda"

  • "Alona"

  • "La Suite Africain"

  • "Third World Love Story"

    • Personnel

  • Avishai Cohen, trumpet

  • Yonatan Avishai, piano

  • Omer Avital, bass

  • Daniel Freedman, drums

    • Credits

    Producer and Host: Josh Jackson; Audio Engineer: David Tallacksen; Production Assistant: Michael Downes. Recorded April 26, 2012 at 92Y Tribeca in New York, N.Y.

    Patrick Jarenwattananon
