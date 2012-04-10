Ingrid Jensen Quintet: Live At Berklee

Not long after Ingrid Jensen graduated from Berklee College of Music, her trumpet was heard all throughout New York City — at least in its subways and parks. In the 20-plus years since then, her gigs have improved quite a bit: touring with hard-bop masters, or playing in Terri Lyne Carrington's Grammy-winning Mosaic Project ensemble, or backing Madeleine Peyroux or Corinne Bailey Rae, or soloing in acclaimed big bands led by Maria Schneider or Darcy James Argue. She's found time for a few bands of her own, including the small group behind the 2006 album At Sea.

Ingrid Jensen returned to Berklee College of Music for this installment of The Checkout: Live concert series. In a live radio broadcast on WBGO and live online video webcast at NPR Music, the Ingrid Jensen Quintet performed live at Berklee's Cafe 939 on Thursday, April 12. For more information about this series and the full concert archive, visit npr.org/checkoutlive.

Set List

"Opening Part 1" (K. Wheeler)

"Opening Part 2" (Jensen)

"Travel Fever" (M. Olin)

"Higher Grounds II" (Jensen)

"91" (M. Rossy)

"At Sea" (Jensen) [video highlight]

Personnel

Ingrid Jensen, trumpet/electronics

Gary Versace, piano

Lage Lund, guitar

Matt Clohesy, bass

Jon Wikan, drums

Credits

Producer and Host: Josh Jackson; Audio Engineer: David Tallacksen. Recorded April 12, 2012 at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass. Photo by Armeen Musa/Berklee College of Music.



