Alexis Cuadrado's 'A Lorca Soundscape': Live At 92Y Tribeca

Born and raised in Spain, Alexis Cuadrado moved to New York to pursue a career as a jazz bassist. As a bandleader, he's found ways to integrate his artistic heritage into his music — 2011's Noneto Iberico addresses flamenco forms and sounds — a theme which continues with his new project, A Lorca Soundscape. Poet and playwright Federico García Lorca also came from Spain to study in New York City, as documented in his 1930 collection Poeta en Nueva York. Cuadrado has set those poems to jazz compositions; they're played here by a band featuring acclaimed solo artists Claudia Acuña (voice) and Miguel Zenón (sax).

In a double bill presenting different visions of Latin jazz in the 21st century, Cuadrado's band followed Manuel Valera's New Cuban Express at 92Y Tribeca in downtown New York City. The shows were broadcast on air via WBGO and in an online video webcast at this page on NPR Music. For more information about this series and a full concert archive, visit npr.org/checkoutlive.

Set List

All composition by Alexis Cuadrado, with text from Federico García Lorca.

Movement 1: "Vuelta de Paseo"/"After a Walk"

Movement 2: "Norma y Paraíso — "Rey de Harlem"/"Standards and Paradise — King of Harlem"

Movement 3: "Asesinato (Dos Voces de Madrugada en Riverside Drive)"/"Murder (Two Early Morning Voices on Riverside Drive)"

Movement 4: "Danza de la Muerte"/"Dance of Death"

Movement 5: "La Aurora"/"Dawn"

Movement 6: "New York(Oficina y Denuncia)"

Movement 7: "Vals en las Ramas" [video highlight]

Personnel

Alexis Cuadrado, bass

Claudia Acuña, vocals

Miguel Zenón, alto saxophone

Dan Tepfer, piano

Mark Ferber, drums

Credits

Producer and Host: Josh Jackson; Audio Engineer: David Tallacksen; Production Assistant: Michael Downes. Recorded March 28, 2012 at 92Y Tribeca in New York, N.Y.

A Lorca Soundscape is made possible with support from Chamber Music America's 2011 New Jazz Works: Commissioning and Ensemble Development program, funded though the generosity of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.

Copyright 2012 WBGO