Vanguard Jazz Orchestra: Live At The Village Vanguard

There's a tradition in many New York City jazz clubs: Monday nights are reserved for big bands. The Village Vanguard, the most storied of clubs, has observed this practice since 1966, when a nascent large ensemble called together by trumpeter Thad Jones and drummer Mel Lewis was booked for three Mondays in February. Now called the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, the Grammy-winning 16-piece band upholds Jones and Lewis' precepts of swinging boldly and arranging deftly to a sold-out crowd weekly.

NPR Music and WBGO featured the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra on its home turf, in a live radio broadcast and online video webcast Monday, Feb. 13. NPR Music and WBGO have our own tradition of broadcasting monthly from the legendary club; this marks the 50th concert in the npr.org/villagevanguard series.

Set List

"A-That's Freedom" (H. Jones, arr. T. Jones)

"Extra Credit" (McNeely)

"ABC Blues" (Brookmeyer)

"Suite For Three" (Brookmeyer)

"Skylark" (Carmichael, arr. Brookmeyer)

"My Centennial" (T. Jones)

Personnel

Nick Marchione, trumpet (lead)

Tanya Darby, trumpet

Terell Stafford, trumpet

Scott Wendholt, trumpet

John Mosca, trombone (lead)/co-leader

Luis Bonilla, trombone

Jason Jackson, trombone

Douglas Purviance, bass trombone/co-leader

Dick Oatts, alto saxophone (lead)/winds

Billy Drewes, alto saxophone/winds

Ralph LaLama, tenor saxophone/winds

Rich Perry, tenor saxophone/winds

Gary Smulyan, baritone saxophone/bass clarinet

Michael Weiss, piano

David Wong, bass

John Riley, drums

Credits

Producer And Host: Josh Jackson; Audio Engineer: David Tallacksen; Production Assistant: Michael Downes. Recorded Feb. 13, 2012 at The Village Vanguard in New York, N.Y.

Copyright 2012 WBGO