Vanguard Jazz Orchestra: Live At The Village Vanguard
There's a tradition in many New York City jazz clubs: Monday nights are reserved for big bands. The Village Vanguard, the most storied of clubs, has observed this practice since 1966, when a nascent large ensemble called together by trumpeter Thad Jones and drummer Mel Lewis was booked for three Mondays in February. Now called the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, the Grammy-winning 16-piece band upholds Jones and Lewis' precepts of swinging boldly and arranging deftly to a sold-out crowd weekly.
NPR Music and WBGO featured the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra on its home turf, in a live radio broadcast and online video webcast Monday, Feb. 13. NPR Music and WBGO have our own tradition of broadcasting monthly from the legendary club; this marks the 50th concert in the npr.org/villagevanguard series.
Set List
Personnel
Credits
Producer And Host: Josh Jackson; Audio Engineer: David Tallacksen; Production Assistant: Michael Downes. Recorded Feb. 13, 2012 at The Village Vanguard in New York, N.Y.
Copyright 2012 WBGO