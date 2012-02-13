© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Vanguard Jazz Orchestra: Live At The Village Vanguard

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published February 13, 2012 at 3:03 PM MST
The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra at soundcheck.
1 of 19  — The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra at soundcheck.
The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra at soundcheck.
John Rogers for NPR
Rich Perry, before the performance.
2 of 19  — Rich Perry, before the performance.
Rich Perry, before the performance.
John Rogers for NPR
At soundcheck.
3 of 19  — At soundcheck.
At soundcheck.
John Rogers for NPR
Jason Jackson, backstage.
4 of 19  — Jason Jackson, backstage.
Jason Jackson, backstage.
John Rogers for NPR
Douglas Purviance (left) and Jason Jackson.
5 of 19  — Douglas Purviance (left) and Jason Jackson.
Douglas Purviance (left) and Jason Jackson.
John Rogers for NPR
Dick Oatts takes a solo.
6 of 19  — Dick Oatts takes a solo.
Dick Oatts takes a solo.
John Rogers for NPR
Saxophonist Ralph Lalama stands up for a solo, with Michael Weiss comping on piano.
7 of 19  — Saxophonist Ralph Lalama stands up for a solo, with Michael Weiss comping on piano.
Saxophonist Ralph Lalama stands up for a solo, with Michael Weiss comping on piano.
John Rogers for NPR
Pianist Michael Weiss.
8 of 19  — Pianist Michael Weiss.
Pianist Michael Weiss.
John Rogers for NPR
Trombonist Luis Bonilla supplies auxiliary percussion.
9 of 19  — Trombonist Luis Bonilla supplies auxiliary percussion.
Trombonist Luis Bonilla supplies auxiliary percussion.
John Rogers for NPR
Trumpeters Terell Stafford (left) and Nick Marchione.
10 of 19  — Trumpeters Terell Stafford (left) and Nick Marchione.
Trumpeters Terell Stafford (left) and Nick Marchione.
John Rogers for NPR
Billy Drewes stands up for a soprano sax solo.
11 of 19  — Billy Drewes stands up for a soprano sax solo.
Billy Drewes stands up for a soprano sax solo.
John Rogers for NPR
Saxophonists Ralph Lalama (left) and Billy Drewes.
12 of 19  — Saxophonists Ralph Lalama (left) and Billy Drewes.
Saxophonists Ralph Lalama (left) and Billy Drewes.
John Rogers for NPR
Drummer John Riley.
13 of 19  — Drummer John Riley.
Drummer John Riley.
John Rogers for NPR
Rich Perry.
14 of 19  — Rich Perry.
Rich Perry.
John Rogers for NPR
Rich Perry takes a solo.
15 of 19  — Rich Perry takes a solo.
Rich Perry takes a solo.
John Rogers for NPR
Trombonist and co-leader John Mosca.
16 of 19  — Trombonist and co-leader John Mosca.
Trombonist and co-leader John Mosca.
John Rogers for NPR
Baritone saxophonist Gary Smulyan.
17 of 19  — Baritone saxophonist Gary Smulyan.
Baritone saxophonist Gary Smulyan.
John Rogers for NPR
The great saxophonist Lee Konitz, center, came to see the band.
18 of 19  — The great saxophonist Lee Konitz, center, came to see the band.
The great saxophonist Lee Konitz, center, came to see the band.
John Rogers for NPR
The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra.
19 of 19  — The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra.
The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra.
John Rogers for NPR

There's a tradition in many New York City jazz clubs: Monday nights are reserved for big bands. The Village Vanguard, the most storied of clubs, has observed this practice since 1966, when a nascent large ensemble called together by trumpeter Thad Jones and drummer Mel Lewis was booked for three Mondays in February. Now called the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, the Grammy-winning 16-piece band upholds Jones and Lewis' precepts of swinging boldly and arranging deftly to a sold-out crowd weekly.

NPR Music and WBGO featured the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra on its home turf, in a live radio broadcast and online video webcast Monday, Feb. 13. NPR Music and WBGO have our own tradition of broadcasting monthly from the legendary club; this marks the 50th concert in the npr.org/villagevanguard series.

Set List

  • "A-That's Freedom" (H. Jones, arr. T. Jones)

  • "Extra Credit" (McNeely)

  • "ABC Blues" (Brookmeyer)

  • "Suite For Three" (Brookmeyer)

  • "Skylark" (Carmichael, arr. Brookmeyer)

  • "My Centennial" (T. Jones)

    • Personnel

  • Nick Marchione, trumpet (lead)

  • Tanya Darby, trumpet

  • Terell Stafford, trumpet

  • Scott Wendholt, trumpet

  • John Mosca, trombone (lead)/co-leader

  • Luis Bonilla, trombone

  • Jason Jackson, trombone

  • Douglas Purviance, bass trombone/co-leader

  • Dick Oatts, alto saxophone (lead)/winds

  • Billy Drewes, alto saxophone/winds

  • Ralph LaLama, tenor saxophone/winds

  • Rich Perry, tenor saxophone/winds

  • Gary Smulyan, baritone saxophone/bass clarinet

  • Michael Weiss, piano

  • David Wong, bass

  • John Riley, drums

    • Credits

    Producer And Host: Josh Jackson; Audio Engineer: David Tallacksen; Production Assistant: Michael Downes. Recorded Feb. 13, 2012 at The Village Vanguard in New York, N.Y.

    Copyright 2012 WBGO

    Patrick Jarenwattananon
    See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon