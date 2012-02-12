© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
From Hyperpianos To Harmonious Handel: New Classical Albums

NPR | By Tom Huizenga
Published February 12, 2012 at 10:51 AM MST
Lisa Smirnova studied Handel's suites for five years before recording them.
ECM
Lisa Smirnova studied Handel's suites for five years before recording them.

What's the saying — the more things change, the more they stay the same? It seems that's how it goes in the ways we make music. MIT futurologist Tod Machover rethinks traditional instruments, coming up with new things like the hyperpiano; Pianist Michael Chertock gives it a go in an explosive excerpt below. And the piano itself, once considered a hi-tech invention, wasn't yet on the market when Handel published his keyboard suites. Lisa Smirnova makes a strong case for Handel's terrific harpsichord music using a modern Steinway. And then there's the original instrument — the human voice. For this visit to Weekends on All Things Considered, I opted for both adult and kids' voices — the exquisitely trained Tapiola Children's Choir sings music by compatriot Einojuhani Rautavaara, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, with his voluptuous and velvety baritone, sings a Rachmaninov romance for Valentine's Day.

Lisa Smirnova plays Handel.
Tapiola Choir sings Rautavaara.
Tod Machover's ...but not simpler...
Dmitri Hvorostovsky sings Rachmaninov.
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
