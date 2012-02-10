© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Who Says Classical Music Can't Be Sexy?

NPR | By Tom Huizenga
Published February 10, 2012 at 12:09 PM MST
Can you make out to Mozart, or shack up to Chopin? Composers can turn on the sex appeal when necessary.
Can you make out to Mozart, or shack up to Chopin? Composers can turn on the sex appeal when necessary.

NOTE: Some language in this post may be too explicit for some readers.

With Valentine's Day around the corner, my mind keeps coming back to two things. One of them is music.

The other? Well, I've often wondered why we find plenty of sex in almost all the fine arts — literature, movies, painting, sculpture, opera — but not in the classical concert hall.

Music can be impossibly erotic even if it's not ostensibly about sex — "classics fully clothed," you might say. Maria Joao Pires' performance of the first Nocturne by Chopin is something I find totally steamy. And Jessye Norman's luxurious rendition of Wagner's "Liebestod" is nothing short of a sensual head rush.

It's not easy to depict even a simple kiss in something as amorphous as music, but that doesn't mean composers throughout history haven't tried. Below are five examples of some really steamy classical music. Some of it is brazenly explicit, so read on if you're over 18.

Have some favorite "sensual classics" of your own? Tell us about them (with appropriate language, please) in our comments section.

Stile Antico's Song of Songs.
1 of 3  — Stile Antico's Song of Songs.
/ HM
Richard Strauss' Salome.
2 of 3  — Richard Strauss' Salome.
/ DG
Thomas Ades' Powder Her Face.
3 of 3  — Thomas Ades' Powder Her Face.
/ EMI

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
See stories by Tom Huizenga