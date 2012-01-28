New Latin American Music Picks From 'Global Village'

Betto Arcos returns once again to tell NPR's Guy Raz what he's been spinning on Global Village, the world music show he hosts on KPFK in Los Angeles. This week, Arcos has compiled songs from four of his favorite new Latin American artists, with music ranging from a reworking of traditional Colombian dance rhythms to a hip-hop song paying homage to Chilean protesters.

