New Latin American Music Picks From 'Global Village'

NPR | By NPR Staff
Published January 28, 2012 at 9:55 AM MST
Lila Downs says "Zapata Se Queda" was inspired by a recurring dream in which the ghost of revolutionary icon Emiliano Zapata visited her home.
Betto Arcos returns once again to tell NPR's Guy Raz what he's been spinning on Global Village, the world music show he hosts on KPFK in Los Angeles. This week, Arcos has compiled songs from four of his favorite new Latin American artists, with music ranging from a reworking of traditional Colombian dance rhythms to a hip-hop song paying homage to Chilean protesters.

