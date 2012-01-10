© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Max Roach: Drums, Front And Center

Jazz24 | By Nick Morrison
Published January 10, 2012 at 3:10 PM MST
Max Roach in 1947.
Max Roach in 1947.

Pioneering jazz drummer Max Roach was born on Jan. 10, 1924 in Newland, N.C., and grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. Roach began playing in New York jazz clubs in the early 1940s. From those early days until his death in 2007, he never stopped creating and exploring new possibilities for jazz drumming.

In this installment of Take Five, we remember Roach with five recordings from his amazing body of work. As always, we ask you to leave your favorite Max Roach moments in the comments section below.

