A Maltese Thanksgiving With Tenor Joseph Calleja

NPR | By Joseph Calleja
Published November 21, 2011 at 12:16 PM MST
Operatic tenor Joseph Calleja has a passion for music, food and wine.
Operatic tenor Joseph Calleja has a passion for music, food and wine.

(Last week we asked you for your favorite food and music combinations. This week, we've asked a few prominent musicians and a sommelier for their musical menus.)

We are now in the winter months in my home country of Malta, and we tend to steer away from the fish and seafood dishes that dominate our summers. This time of year we eat more red meats and delicious game. Below are three of my favorite mouthwatering dishes, with music pairings, and a few good wine suggestions, too.

Guitarist Milos.
1 of 3  — Guitarist Milos.
Mozart album cover
2 of 3  — Mozart album cover
Rimsky-Korsakov's Scherazade
3 of 3  — Rimsky-Korsakov's Scherazade
Joseph Calleja regularly appears at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. This week he gives recitals in Munich and Vienna.

Joseph Calleja