Tegan & Sara, Trombone Shorty And More: A Newport Festival Preview

It's been more than half a century since the Newport folk and jazz festivals got their start in Rhode Island. In the years since, both events have continued to unite a diverse mix of artists from the far-reaching branches of both genres, while breaking new talent and showcasing revered veterans. That tradition continues this weekend, July 30 and 31, with the Newport Folk Festival, followed by the Newport Jazz Festival on August 6 and 7. NPR Music will be at both events to webcast and broadcast a full slate of live concerts starting at noon ET each day.

On this edition of All Songs Considered, host Bob Boilen chats with Newport Folk Festival producer Jay Sweet about some of the surprises in this year's lineup. Later, Bob is joined by NPR Music jazz producer and A Blog Supreme editor Patrick Jarenwattananon and Josh Jackson, host of WBGO's The Checkout, to talk about the Newport Jazz Festival.

