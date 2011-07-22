© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Strike Up The Bandoneon! Jazz For Squeezebox

WBGO | By Simon Rentner
Published July 22, 2011 at 4:00 AM MDT
In the 1950s, Astor Piazzolla became a pariah back home for his unconventional, complex tangos.
If Argentine composer and performer Astor Piazzolla didn't exist, the subgenre of "Nuevo Tango" — a mix of tango, classical and jazz — wouldn't, either, nor would this taster of accordion jazz. Piazzolla created a massive canon, influencing generations of bandoneon players after him, and he rejuvenated Argentina's greatest musical tradition and export.

However, it was Piazzolla's formative years in New York's Greenwich Village — soaking in the swing of the 1930s — that often informs his style, a jazzier sound he leaned to during his later years. Piazzolla personally touched the lives and music of four of the five artists featured below.

