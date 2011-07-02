'Global Village' Picks Latin Classics, Reinvented

As he does every so often, Betto Arcos joins Weekend All Things Considered host Guy Raz to discuss some of the music he's been spinning on his KPFK world music program Global Village. This week, Arcos offers a handful of modern artists who have mined the long, intercontinental history of Latin music for source material and inspiration.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.