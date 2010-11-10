Jaleel Shaw: What Are You Listening To?

He writes:

Ever since I started playing with Roy Haynes, I've been paying even closer attention to his musical relationships with soloists and vocalists. Of course I've been learning a lot by playing with him, but I've also learned a great deal by listening to the great recordings Roy Haynes is featured on. "Impressions" on John Coltrane's live recording at Newport in '63 is the perfect example of the great musical connection John Coltrane and Roy Haynes had. Especially when McCoy Tyner and Reggie Workman lay out on Coltrane's solo, breaking it down to a duo with Roy. It's really special. Mr. Haynes always talks about how John Coltrane had an amazing sense of time. It's definitely evident here.

Jaleel Shaw is an alto saxophonist. He plays in Roy Haynes' current quartet, and his latest album is called Optimism. He wrote in recently via e-mail.

