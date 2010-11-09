© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
It's A 'Burgh Thing: Jazz In Pittsburgh

90.5 WESA | By Shaunna Morrison Machosky
Published November 9, 2010 at 8:40 AM MST

Aside from being America's current "Most Livable City," Pittsburgh is well-known as a home of great pro sports teams (with rabid black-and-gold-clad followings), steel (not much of that anymore) and many legends of jazz: Art Blakey, George Benson, Billy Strayhorn, Mary Lou Williams, Ahmad Jamal, Lena Horne, Roy Eldridge, Ray Brown, Stanley Turrentine and Maxine Sullivan, to name a few.

But we shine a light on Pittsburgh jazz in the present. There are many excellent working jazz musicians playing all around town; some well-established, some new to the scene and some who are internationally known. The following five artists represent a variety of styles. If you happen to drop by the 'Burgh, there's a pretty good chance that at least one of them will have a gig somewhere. This list just scratches the surface of the Pittsburgh jazz scene, so come visit to hear more.

Kenia Celebrates Dorival Caymmi
A Trip to America: A Yiddish/Creole Fusion
The Contemporary Dynamic
Kaleidoscope
T.C.B. II
Shaunna Morrison Machosky