Setting The Stage For The Latin Grammys

With the Latin Grammys coming up Thursday night, Betto Arcos (host of KPFK's The Global Village) and Weekend All Things Considered host Guy Raz recently sat down to discuss and sample music from four of the year's most promising nominees. Scroll down this page to hear a song by three of them.

Nino Josele, one of the most exciting young flamenco guitarists in the business.

Céu, a Brazilian artist living in New York. Her album Vagarosa is nominated in the category of Best Brazilian Pop Album.

Silvio Rodriguez, a legendary Cuban singer-songwriter who has been called "the Cuban Bob Dylan."

Perrozompopo, also known as Ramon Mejia. He comes from perhaps the best-known family of musicians in Nicaragua.

