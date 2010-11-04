Bobby Hutcherson: What Are You Listening To?

He says:

Sarah Vaughan has a range of four octaves, which — even my instrument is only three octaves. She can hit a note right in the middle of the note, and it's beautiful to hear a singer do that. And she can bend in and out of the key, like a horn. She and Billy Eckstine were very close, and she learned a lot from Billy Eckstine. I enjoy hearing that. A lot of things that you want to hear are things that are in the past, you know?

Purchase: Amazon / Amazon MP3 / iTunes

Bobby Hutcherson is a vibraphonist, composer and 2010 NEA Jazz Master. He spoke with us in January.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.