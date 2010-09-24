Helen Merrill On Piano Jazz

Helen Merrill made her recording debut singing with Earl Hines' band in 1952, and two years later recorded her acclaimed eponymous album with legendary trumpet player Clifford Brown. In the 1950s and 1960s, the vocalist toured extensively through Europe and Japan and developed a strong international following.

On this program from 1995, Helen Merrill is in fine form on tunes including "Dream of You," "Don't Explain," "Home on the Range," and her signature take on Cole Porter's "You'd Be So Nice to Come Home to." In return, McPartland performs her original "Portrait of Helen Merrill."

Originally recorded Jan. 6, 1995. Originally broadcast May 13, 1995.

