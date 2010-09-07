Sonny Rollins: The Saxophone Colossus Turns 80

It's hard to overstate Sonny Rollins' contribution to jazz. As the groundbreaking saxophonist celebrates his 80th birthday on Sept. 7, he can look back on a performing and recording career that spans more than 60 years and has influenced generations of jazz players.

And, of course, the good news is that he's still recording, performing and living up to the name of his magnificent 1956 recording, Saxophone Colossus. As a way of wishing Rollins a happy 80th birthday, here are five classic examples of his extraordinary sax work.

