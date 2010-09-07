© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
First Listen Bonanza: Superchunk, Robert Plant, More

NPR
Published September 7, 2010 at 12:26 PM MDT
collage

This week on NPR Music, we've got a whole bunch of full CDs to hear as part of our Exclusive First Listen series. The albums, including new music from The Walkmen, Blonde Redhead and Mavis Staples, won't be out for another week, but you can hear the full recordings streaming online. On this edition of All Songs Considered, we've got select highlights from the First Listen series, plus a look back at the recent All Tomorrow's Parties music festival. Host Bob Boilen attended the unusual gathering in New York and reports back on some of the bands he saw.

