Guest DJ Jonsi Of Sigur Ros

NPR
Published March 29, 2010 at 9:45 AM MDT
collage 2
/
/

What do Iron Maiden, Billie Holiday and castrato singer Alessandro Moreschi have in common? Answer: Sigur Ros frontman Jon ("Jonsi") Thor Birgisson lists them all among his favorite artists. In this edition of All Songs Considered, Jonsi talks about his new solo album, Go, and shares some of the songs that have helped shape his own music. Hear a strange and surprising mix of artists, from the heavy-metal group Iron Maiden to jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, Audrey Hepburn and more.

Hear Jonsi's new solo album, Go, in its entirety as part of our Exclusive First Listen series.

