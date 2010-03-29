Guest DJ Jonsi Of Sigur Ros

/ /

What do Iron Maiden, Billie Holiday and castrato singer Alessandro Moreschi have in common? Answer: Sigur Ros frontman Jon ("Jonsi") Thor Birgisson lists them all among his favorite artists. In this edition of All Songs Considered, Jonsi talks about his new solo album, Go, and shares some of the songs that have helped shape his own music. Hear a strange and surprising mix of artists, from the heavy-metal group Iron Maiden to jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, Audrey Hepburn and more.

Hear Jonsi's new solo album, Go, in its entirety as part of our Exclusive First Listen series.

About All Songs Considered

Download this show in the All Songs Considered podcast.

Sign up for the All Songs Considered newsletter and we'll tell you when new music features are available on the site.

Register with the NPR.org community to join in our discussions.

Contact us with your questions and comments.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.