Latin Picks From Betto Arcos Of 'Global Village'

Betto Arcos hosts a show called Global Village on KPFK in Los Angeles. He recently sat down with Weekend All Things Considered host Guy Raz, to discuss what he's been spinning.

One of Arcos' favorite new tracks is "Las Transeuntes" by Uruguayan musician Jorge Drexler. For his latest album, Amar La Trama, Drexler transformed a television studio into a recording studio, complete with a live audience. Arcos says Drexler's first shot at flamenco style guitar is amazing.

Arcos is also spinning a new record by Cuban composer Omar Sosa, whom he considers one of the best living pianists. Sosa's album Ceremony pays tribute to the great Cuban big bands of the 1950s. On "Cha Con Marimba," Sosa combines marimba and the cha-cha-cha with a big-band sound, courtesy of the NDR Big Band from Germany.

Lila Downs is another Latin musician on Arcos' radar. He says Downs reinvents the music of Mexican black and white films of the 1930s and '40s, while contributing her own bluesy flavor.

Finally, Arcos' current hometown favorite is Ozomatli, a multicultural band from Los Angeles, where Arcos broadcasts. He says Ozomatli represents what Los Angeles is today — a blend of diverse cultures. The band's members are Latino, Jewish, African-American and Japanese-American. Their music mixes rock, salsa and hip-hop, and according to Arcos, their shows are a nonstop party.

