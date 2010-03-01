© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Ornette Coleman In 5 Songs

NPR | By Patrick Jarenwattananon,
Lars Gotrich
Published March 1, 2010

When Ornette Coleman won a Pulitzer Prize in 2007, Stephen Colbert did a routine which summed up why you should like Ornette Coleman. Colbert cued up a particularly raucous clip from Sound Grammar, Coleman's latest album, and started dancing uncontrollably to it. When it finished, he went for his first punchline: "I am gonna have that tune in my head the rest of the night." It isn't the easiest music in the world to get into, but when Coleman's imprint of fire-brazed melodicism strikes you, you may very well have his tunes stuck in your head all night long.

But what if you're new to the pioneering alto saxophonist and composer (and occasional trumpeter, and violinist, and tenor saxophonist)? How can you come to possess the social cachet of referring to tunes on Change of the Century with offhand nonchalance? And, as Colbert demands, "How can they reward these apparently random sound waves?!"

Well, start with these five songs.

Something Else.
1 of 5  — Something Else.
/
The Shape of Jazz to Come
2 of 5  — The Shape of Jazz to Come
/
Cover for Complete Science Fiction Sessions
3 of 5  — Cover for Complete Science Fiction Sessions
/
Cover for Tone Dialing
4 of 5  — Cover for Tone Dialing
/
Cover for Sound Grammar
5 of 5  — Cover for Sound Grammar
/

Patrick Jarenwattananon
Lars Gotrich
