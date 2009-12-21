© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

'Tinsel': Over-The-Top Christmas In Texas

NPR
Published December 21, 2009 at 11:00 AM MST

Hank Stuever, staff writer for the Washington Post, wanted to write a book about Christmas in America with a capital "A."

Tinsel is the story of his journey to Frisco, Texas, where the lights are brighter, the Christmas trees are taller, and the reindeer are faster.

Stuever spent three consecutive Christmas seasons in the Dallas exurb. He visited malls, holiday bazaars and decked-out McMansions, observing how people act at Christmas.

Over the course of his visits, Stuever focused on three families as they shopped, decorated and prayed their way through the over-the-top Christmas season in Frisco.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National News
Related Content