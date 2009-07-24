© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Latina Jazz: Spanish-Speaking Vocalists

NPR | By Felix Contreras
Published July 24, 2009 at 10:49 PM MDT
Every now and then, I speak with Scott Simon about various styles of music that come from the Spanish-speaking world. This time, we discussed four different female vocalists.

Here are four albums, all largely sung in Spanish, which all embrace old traditions to create something new. Many of the artists featured here are part of a larger movement among jazz musicians from Latin American countries to create a sound that borrows equally from Latin music and jazz.

And to round it up to five, I picked another favorite vocalist.

For more entries in the Take Five series, click here. And don't forget to subscribe to the Jazz Notes newsletter.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
