The Revelations: Daring, Hybrid Soul

Near the head of the '60s and '70s soul revival is a sextet encompassing hip-hop, funk and gritty soul influences: The Revelations featuring Tre' Williams. When listening to the group's debut, the EP Deep Soul, it's easy to conjure images of both the bluesy South and the gritty streets.

Williams himself sounds like something of a modern-day Otis Redding, and has used his church-choir and R&B background (not to mention his four-octave range) when appearing alongside a number of big-name collaborators (Petey Pablo, Nas). The other five members of the band are just as experienced in the music world, with ties to names such as Mary J. Blige, Kanye West and Raphael Saadiq.

