James Carville Angles For '40 More Years'

NPR
Published May 7, 2009 at 11:00 AM MDT

When it comes to political pundits and strategists, it's hard to find someone better known than James Carville.

Nicknamed "the Ragin' Cajun," Carville helped President Clinton win. Now he's got advice for democrats to help his party "rule" the next 40 years.

"A democratic majority is emerging," Carville writes. He continues, "much of the credit goes to Barack Obama," but Carville sees a second "benefactor:" former president George W. Bush.

