Taking 'Survival Jobs' To Bridge Budget Gaps

NPR
Published April 6, 2009 at 11:00 AM MDT

As layoffs spread across the country, more and more people are looking for jobs in fields that they previously wouldn't have considered.

But in the recession, even those jobs — known as "survival jobs" — can be difficult to find.

Guests:

Mark Cooper, took a job as a janitor after losing his position as a security manager at a Fortune 500 company

Michael Luo, reporter for the New York Times

Deborah Jacobson, author of Survival Jobs

