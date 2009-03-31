The Best New Jazz Of 2009 (So Far)

Every year, it seems as if someone uncovers a reel-to-reel of Miles Davis eating a ham sandwich, and suddenly there's another super-deluxe reissue of Kind of Blue. That's not to say that these classics shouldn't be re-examined and enjoyed by old and new generations; it's just that jazz continues to move forward.

Take Five was founded on the idea that there's as much to be learned from the classics as there is from the scene now. But there's still a remarkable assortment of great jazz music being made today, by young lions and old giants alike. Every few months, we'll invite our contributing jazz partners at WBGO, WDUQ and Jazz24 to pick their favorite new jazz records of the moment. Our first installment features everything from a 31-year-old post-bopper to a 68-year-old monster-squawker.

What's your favorite new jazz album in 2009, so far? Tell us in the comments below.

