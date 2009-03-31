Ruthie Foster: A Soulful 'Truth'

Texas native Ruthie Foster has always known that music would play a major part in her life. Like many artists, her immersion began at home and at church, where she sang in a choir conducted by her uncle. After a stint in the Navy, during which she honed her live chops in a recruiting funk/soul band, Foster moved to New York and inked a deal with a major label. But the label didn't share her vision of what kind of artist she should be. Family obligations brought her back to Texas, where she re-connected with her roots and put together a fine catalogue, working both in a band setting and as a solo artist.

Her strong presence has captivated audiences all across the U.S., and her new offering, The Truth According to Ruthie Foster, ought to help continue that trend. Recorded in Memphis at Ardent Studios with help from the likes of guitarist Robben Ford (The Yellowjackets, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell), legendary Memphis keyboardist Jim Dickinson (the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin), organist Charles Hodges (Al Green, Ann Peebles) and the Memphis Horns, The Truth is her most soulful and ambitious work to date.

Foster recently stopped by the KUT Studios in Austin, Texas, to talk about her musical upbringing, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and the making of her new album.

Listen to the previous Favorite Session, or see our full archive.

Copyright 2009 KUT 90.5