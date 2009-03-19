© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Songs By Corneille Rooted In Love, Loss

NPR
Published March 19, 2009 at 10:00 AM MDT

The artist was born in Germany to Rwandan parents. Eventually, he says, he went home, only to face the genocide that claimed thousands of lives, including his parents. Corneille survived and later began honing a distinctive R&B sound, wowing audiences around the world.

Corneille Nyungura, known simply as Corneille, presents his unique sound to American audiences with the new album, The Birth of Cornelius. The artist was born in Germany to Rwandan parents. Eventually, he says, he went home, only to face the genocide that claimed thousands of lives, including his parents.

Corneille survived and later began honing a distinctive R&B sound, wowing audiences around the world.

