St. Patrick's Day Jazz: Going Green

When is a holiday not actually a holiday in America? Well, when it's Saint Patrick's Day. Although March 17 is a national holiday in Ireland — and, according to Wikipedia, a public holiday in Montserrat, Newfoundland and Labrador — it's not an official U.S. holiday, which makes it perhaps the most celebrated non-government-sanctioned holiday in our country, right up there with Mardi Gras.

It's a day when everybody is Irish. Everybody wears at least a splash of green, many get together with friends for a pint or a party, and there are parades in cities from Chicago to Baton Rouge — all in honor of the patron saint of Ireland and the man who, legend has it, banished snakes from that lovely island. So, to celebrate the day, here are five jazz songs that wear the green, at least in their titles. We start with a gorgeous version of a song regarded by many as Ireland's unofficial national anthem. And we'll end with a musical nod to those pesky snakes that the Irish no longer have to worry about.

