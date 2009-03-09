© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Not Such Heartless Bastards After All

Fresh Air | By Ken Tucker
Published March 9, 2009 at 9:46 AM MDT

The heart of the Heartless Bastards is Erika Wennerstrom, who wears hers on her sleeve. Her band's new album, The Mountain, features a new, bold sound.

In "Hold Your Head High," Wennerstrom begins by announcing, "I've made a lot of choices / Most have not been wise." Most rock stars would make these lines boastful or self-pitying. Wennerstrom floods her sentiments with ruefulness and regret, and, still in the space of a mere 11 words, also fills them with a resolve to not be so messed-up in the future. She has a gift for making life's errors into more than cheesy life lessons — they become statements of resolve.

Click on the audio link above to hear the rest of the review.

Ken Tucker
Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been the editor-at-large at Entertainment Weekly, and a film critic for New York Magazine. His work has won two National Magazine Awards and two ASCAP-Deems Taylor Awards. He has written book reviews for The New York Times Book Review and other publications.
