U2, Tom Jones, Antony And More

On this edition of All Songs Considered we've got an eclectic mix of live performances for you: Legendary crooner Tom Jones plays at the desk of host Bob Boilen, Leonard Cohen offers a rare and intimate concert from The Beacon Theatre in New York, and Antony and the Johnsons give an eerily beautiful performance from Washington, D.C. Also on the show: U2 returns with its best album in years, and a new Daniel Lanois-produced album from Rocco DeLuca and the Burden.

