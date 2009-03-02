© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

U2, Tom Jones, Antony And More

NPR
Published March 2, 2009 at 10:00 AM MST
collage 300

On this edition of All Songs Considered we've got an eclectic mix of live performances for you: Legendary crooner Tom Jones plays at the desk of host Bob Boilen, Leonard Cohen offers a rare and intimate concert from The Beacon Theatre in New York, and Antony and the Johnsons give an eerily beautiful performance from Washington, D.C. Also on the show: U2 returns with its best album in years, and a new Daniel Lanois-produced album from Rocco DeLuca and the Burden.

Download this show in the All Songs Considered podcast.

Sign up for the All Songs Considered newsletter and we'll tell you when new music features are available on the site.

Register with the NPR.org community to join in our discussions.

Contact us with your questions and comments.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

cover for leonard cohen
1 of 5  — cover for leonard cohen
/
cover for antony and the johnsons
2 of 5  — cover for antony and the johnsons
/
cover for u2
3 of 5  — cover for u2
/
cover for tom jones
4 of 5  — cover for tom jones
/
cover for rocco deluca
5 of 5  — cover for rocco deluca
/