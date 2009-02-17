Ximena Sarinana: Passionate And Inventive

Mexican singer-songwriter Ximena Sarinana first found an audience thanks to her role on the telenovela Luz Clarita, but the release of her debut album Mediocre has launched her international musical career. Nominated for two Latin Grammys, Sarinana cites influences ranging from Pink Floyd and Radiohead to experimental jazz and Latin American music.

Sarinana's leap to music began with the Mexican band Feliz No Cumpleanos, which combines funk, jazz, pop and rock. After experimenting with Uruguayan and Argentinean music, she emerged with a unique sound and a new album filled with passionate, inventive jazz-pop compositions.

In a session with host David Dye, Sarinana talks about her bilingual upbringing in Los Angeles and Mexico City, and sheds light on the unsung variety within the Latin music scene.

Copyright 2009 XPN