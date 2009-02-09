Host Bob Boilen chats with Monitor Mix blogger Carrie Brownstein, All Songs Considered producer Robin Hilton and Song of the Day editor Stephen Thompson about their favorite songs for love and heartbreak. Hear some of the lesser-known tracks by artists like Betty Davis, The Gerbils, Brian Eno, and Clem Snide, plus a few classic favorites.

Share your lesser-known love songs, on the All Songs Considered blog.

Feel the love with over 100 songs chosen by the NPR Music partner stations.

Download this show in the All Songs Considered podcast.

Sign up for the All Songs Considered newsletter and we'll tell you when new music features are available on the site.

Register with the NPR.org community to join in our discussions.

Contact us with your questions and comments.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.