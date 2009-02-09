© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Lesser-Known Love Songs

NPR
Published February 9, 2009 at 10:13 AM MST
Host Bob Boilen chats with Monitor Mix blogger Carrie Brownstein, All Songs Considered producer Robin Hilton and Song of the Day editor Stephen Thompson about their favorite songs for love and heartbreak. Hear some of the lesser-known tracks by artists like Betty Davis, The Gerbils, Brian Eno, and Clem Snide, plus a few classic favorites.

