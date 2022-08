Pundits and public alike are comparing President-elect Barack Obama with the sixteenth U.S. president, Abraham Lincoln. Fred Kaplan's new book, Lincoln: The Biography of a Writer, takes a look at President Lincoln as a scribe, from his personal letters to poems to epic speeches. Madeleine Brand talks to Kaplan about whether he sees Obama in Lincoln's words.

