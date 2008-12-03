© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Political Junkie: Obama Builds His Cabinet

NPR
Published December 3, 2008 at 8:00 AM MST

NPR's political editor Ken Rudin runs down the latest news, including President-elect Barack Obama's selection of Gov. Bill Richardson for the Secretary of Commerce post in his administration, and Saxby Chambliss' win in the Senate run-off in Georgia.

Also, former governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee has a new book, Do the Right Thing: Inside the Movement That's Bringing Common Sense Back to America. He shares his recommendations to get Republicans moving the "right" way.

