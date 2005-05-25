© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
The Relevance of Modern U.S. Black Leadership

NPR
May 25, 2005

In the wake of Jesse Jackson's trip to Mexico City -- where he had strong words for Mexican President Vicente Fox after recent controversial comments about black Americans -- Ed Gordon discusses the relevance of modern leadership in the African-American community. He is joined by Robert Smith, professor of political science at San Francisco State University and the author of We Have No Leaders: African-Americans in the Post-Civil Rights Era and political analyst and commentator Earl Ofari Hutchinson.

