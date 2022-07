Host Bob Edwards talks with Irish singer Mary Black about a new collection of songs called A Woman's Heart: A Decade On. It's the third in a series of compilations Black has produced since the early 90's. This latest CD has tracks by Sinead O'Connor, Maura O'Connell, The Corrs and Dolly Parton. Black says she wanted this collection to include not only Irish musicians but those influenced by Ireland as well.

Copyright 2003 NPR